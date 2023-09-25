PHILADELPHIA — Equii, a food technology startup focusing on high complete protein and low carb bread, is adding new products to its portfolio. The products include plain and multigrain bread, which allow consumers to “have the best of both worlds — nutrition and flavor that will delight your taste buds,” Equii noted. The company also will introduce two other products that will be available to pre-order on its website.

Equii said its bread contains 10 grams of complete protein per slice, making it a “complete protein source,” and all 9 essential amino acids per slice.

“Equii’s classification as a complete protein source is a game changer,” the company said. “It provides consumers with a convenient and delicious way to meet their protein needs while ensuring they get all the essential amino acids their bodies need. Whether you’re an athlete looking to fuel your performance or a health-conscious consumer looking for a nutritious option, Equii has you covered.”

Equii was founded in 2021 by food scientists Monica Bhatia, PhD, and Baljit Ghotra, PhD, alongside chef Sebastian Canonne, Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF). Originally known as Cella Farms, the company created a proprietary approach for discovering nutritious sources of microbial proteins that are used to ferment grains and produce high-protein grain flours, which have three-to-six times more protein and approximately half as many carbohydrates as regular flour. In 2022, Equii received $6 million in seed funding from Khosla Ventures, an early backer of Impossible Foods, bringing its total amount of funding to date to $8 million. Other investors in Equii consist of kdT Ventures, 1derlife Partners, Accelr8 Partners and Axial Ventures as well as angel investors in agriculture technology, food technology, artificial intelligence, precision fermentation and synthetic biology. Equii said it may launch other types of bread, such as buns, bagels and rolls, and aims to supply its flour to manufacturers of other grain-based products.