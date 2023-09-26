STONE RIDGE, NY. ― HowGood, a sustainability intelligence platform, has launched a new FLAG emissions dashboard that food and beverage companies may use to establish emissions baselines and set strategies to improve their environmental impact. FLAG stands for forest, land and FLAG emissions dashboard.

Source: HowGood

agriculture. Companies may set targets specific to their land-based emissions reductions and removals.

The dashboard introduction comes in advance of updates to FLAG, a set of guidelines established by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The new dashboard is built within HowGood’s sustainability intelligence platform, Latis, which draws on over 600 accredited data sources to assess the social environmental impact of over 33,000 ingredients. Drawing from HowGood’s database of crop-based and location-based emission factors for those ingredients, companies may establish a granular emissions baseline across the three FLAG categories: land management, land use change and carbon removals. Companies then may find out their most carbon-intensive ingredients and specific product contributions, allowing them to model alternative sourcing and formulation scenarios on the brand, category or product level to determine the most effective pathways to reduce emissions.

“The land sector harnesses the most efficient and effective nature-based solutions for removing and storing carbon,” said Ethan Soloviev, chief innovation officer for Stone Ridge-based HowGood. “Reducing deforestation is one of the most critical climate change mitigation activities that we as the food industry have. We are inspired by what FLAG offers to more accurately measure greenhouse gas emissions in line with scientific standards and excited for what Latis can do to bring an action-oriented tool to those working hard to not only measure but reduce land-sector emissions.”