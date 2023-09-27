Pizza makers and producers of crusts, flatbreads and frozen dough are relying increasingly on social media to provide consumers with new ways to create meals for entertaining their family and friends.

“The No. 1 searched recipes on our website are pizzas,” said Lilea Eshoo, chief operating officer, Atoria’s Family Bakery, Gilroy, Calif.

The company offers Traditional and Cauliflower & Coconut pizza crusts.

“They’re great for families because you can top them with whatever you have on hand, and each person can make their own pizza unique to their taste,” Ms. Eshoo explained. “No more splitting toppings three ways on a large pizza and accidentally eating something you don’t like.”

She added shopping habits have changed with consumers discovering brands both online and in the aisle.

“We find it’s incredibly important to raise awareness through social media,” Ms. Eshoo said. “People love watching our pizza crust turn into a fully made pizza in seconds on our Instagram reels.”

Sally Lyons Wyatt, executive vice president and practice leader for client insights at Circana, said pizza manufacturers are turning to influencers to turbocharge their brands or new product sales. However, companies need to know how to maximize a lightning-fast opportunity when it strikes.

“Influencer marketing is so big right now,” she said. “The kicker is once that happens, you’ve got to find a way to ride that wave longer because what we've seen is a huge upside in sales and then once that's done, it's back down.”

Discovering a way to maintain that upward momentum remains the key to thriving in this competitive market.

Ms. Lyons Wyatt recommended working with an influencer and creating an ongoing social digital campaign that provides different messaging throughout the year while offering various promotions to spur sales.