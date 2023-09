CHICAGO — ZENB has introduced ZENB Cracker Crisps, an offering made from yellow peas plus olive oil and seasonings.

The crackers are “a flaky, airy, crispy better-for-you snack” featuring 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per 27-cracker serving, according to the company. The yellow pea-based crackers are grain-free and gluten-free.

The cracker crisps are available in three varieties: Salt n’ More, Everything n’ Dill and Rosemary n’ Chia.