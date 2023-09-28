GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. — Chex Mix, a brand of General Mills, Inc., has introduced “remixes” of its well-known flavors.

The remix flavors include Cheesy Pizza and Zesty Taco. Cheesy Pizza is made of garlic and herb Chex, pizza crust bagel chips, cheese puffs and pizza sauce Chex. Zesty Taco, meanwhile, is made of taco seasoning Chex, corn shell chips, cheese puffs and salsa Chex pieces.

Both Chex Mix Remix flavors are available nationwide at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $4.29 for a 7-oz bag and $5.29 for an 11-oz bag.