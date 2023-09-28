COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — C-suite snack industry leaders can learn, network and more at SNAC International’s Executive Leadership Forum (ELF), held Oct. 15-17 in Colorado Springs.

ELF will feature a revamped agenda that creates a business-first approach while maintaining plenty of opportunities to network and connect, SNAC International stated.

A host of industry experts will address the snack industry’s most impactful trends, including sustainability, retailer relationships, the 2024 election and snack trends.

New to this year’s ELF is SNAC Rising Stars, which allows senior executives to nominate up to two individuals to attend the forum at a 50% discount. Rising Stars must not have attended the event before and cannot exceed the number of executives attending from the same company, and will be approved by SNAC International.

SNAC International’s WinS (Women in Snacks) program is also expanding to include several female speakers. ELF will additionally include a WinS breakfast featuring special guest Rachel Pacheco, management professor at Georgetown University. First-time female attendees are eligible for a 50% registration discount.

To see the full agenda, speaker list and to register, visit here. To nominate a Rising Star, email Christina Briones.



