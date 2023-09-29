BERKELEY, CALIF. — Children’s nutrition company Once Upon a Farm has launched Refrigerated Oat Bars.

The snack bars come in strawberry, banana chocolate and apple cinnamon flavors. They are made with organic ingredients, such as fruits and vegetables, as well as 100% whole grain oats and plenty of fiber in addition to being drizzled with a no-added sugar icing, Once Upon a Farm noted. The bars also are refrigerated for freshness and are good to eat on-the-go (outside of the fridge) for up to one week. The refrigerated oat bars are available for a suggested retail price of $2.79 per bar and $9.49 per multi-pack. They are now available to purchase online and in the refrigerator aisle at Target and Wegmans nationwide.

“The day is finally here, and I’m so excited for families to get their hands on Once Upon a Farm’s Refrigerated Oat bars,” said Jennifer Garner, co-founder and chief brand officer of Once Upon a Farm. “We know kids are always on the go — and finding the best convenient, nutritious snack for the lunchbox or afterschool activity can be a challenge. We've got you covered — we’re raising the bar (literally), with our kid (and parent) approved Refrigerated Oat Bars — organic, made with real fruits and veggie, a no added sugar drizzle, and most importantly tastes so good I suggest grown-ups buy their own stash.”

Once Upon a Farm’s product portfolio now features a wide variety of cold-pressed fruit and vegetable blends, dairy-free smoothies, overnight oats, coconut yogurt alternatives and freshly frozen plant-rich meals for infants. The company said its baby portfolio includes advanced nutrition blends that are first to receive the Clean Label Project’s new First 1,000 Day Promise certification. Moreover, all of Once Upon a Farm’s products are organic and non-GMO Project verified in addition to containing no added sugar, artificial flavors, color or preservatives.