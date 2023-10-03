HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has introduced a bread bag under the Arnold brand in North America that uses 30% post-consumer recycled content. It is produced with PCR resin that is in compliance with the US Food and Drug Administration. The polyethylene bags are found under Arnold’s Organic line of products.

The polyethylene bags are found under Arnold’s Organic line of products. SCS Global Services, a testing, inspection and certification company based in Emeryville, Calif., has certified and verified the bags.

“Our brand is constantly looking for ways to make a positive environmental impression on our consumers and the communities that we serve,” said Allan Hoffman, director of marketing for premium bread at Horsham-based Bimbo Bakeries USA. “We’re proud that our new PCR bread bags are the first of their kind in North America and look forward to continuing to identify new opportunities for sustainable impact.”