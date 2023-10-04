PETALUMA, CALIF. — Amy’s Kitchen is adding a new mealtime solution to the freezer aisle with the launch of six family-size entrees.

Featuring a new packaging design, the entrees are ideal for three to four people and come in six varieties, including:

Cheese enchiladas — Organic corn tortillas filled with a blend of cheeses, topped with olives and peppers, and covered in a traditional enchilada sauce.

Roasted poblano enchiladas — Organic tortillas filled with carrots, bell peppers, zucchini and fire-roasted poblanos, plus organic tofu and a blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, covered in poblano sauce.

Pad Thai — Rice noodles with organic tofu, julienned carrots, green onions, broccoli and baked cashews.

Vegetable lasagna — Organic pasta layered with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan, plus organic vegetables in an Italian-style tomato sauce.

Pesto tortellini — Basil pesto mixed with tortellini made with organic wheat flour and stuffed with ricotta cheese.

Broccoli and cheddar bake — Rice pasta tossed with a creamy aged English cheddar sauce and organic broccoli florets, topped with breadcrumbs.

“We take immense pride in bringing families, whether born or chosen, together around the table and believe this new line will make it even easier,” said Fred Scarpulla, chief culinary officer. “The launch of family size entrees showcases our commitment to offering convenient meal solutions for families, as we understand the challenges of preparing homemade meals day in and day out.”

Amy’s Kitchen family-size entrees are available beginning in October at Amazon Fresh, Instacart, Kroger, Target, Walmart and other retailers at $15.99