Pro Tip: Understanding how malt extract works adds to the bread making process.

Baking bread is an artful blend of creativity and science. One ingredient that adds an enchanting touch to the mix is malt extract. Understanding how malt extract enhances bread quality, flavor and appearance, all while saving money, will elevate your baking game.

The origins of malt

Barley serves as the primary source of malt extract, though other grains can also undergo the malting process. Nevertheless, barley reigns supreme in the world of bread and brewing, thanks to its unique qualities.

The remarkable journey of malting barley

Not all barley is created equal. The spotlight shines on a special variety known as malting barley. This barley has been refined over centuries through selective breeding, resulting in the perfect grain for malting purposes.

Diastatic malt contains active enzymes that can break down starches into sugars. This makes it useful for baking, as it can help dough rise faster and produce a sweeter flavor.

Malt is either diastatic or non-diastatic. Diastatic malt contains enzymes and is often used in breads, bagels and other baked goods.

Non-diastatic malt does not contain active enzymes. It is used in baking for its flavor and color. Non-diastatic malt is roasted to different levels and can also help improve the texture of baked goods by adding elasticity and chewiness. Non-diastatic malt is often used in rye breads, pretzels and other baked goods to create unique flavors.

Enzymatic alchemy

Central to the magic of malt extract is the enzyme diastase, found within malt. This enzyme plays a pivotal role in converting starch into sugars. Enzymes typically present in malt include:

Alpha amylase: Alpha amylase breaks down starches into shorter chains of sugars called dextrins. This process is important for making bread rise, as it provides the yeast with more food to eat.

Beta amylase: Beta amylase breaks down starches into maltose, a simple sugar that is easily fermentable by yeast. This process is also important for making bread rise as it helps produce a sweet flavor.

Beta-glucanase: Beta-glucanase breaks down beta-glucans, which are long chains of glucose molecules that can make dough sticky and difficult to work with.

Protease: Protease breaks down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids. This process can help improve the texture and flavor of baked goods.

Amyloglucosidase: Amyloglucosidase breaks down dextrins into maltose. This process can help improve the sweetness and flavor of baked goods.

The oven's transformation

As the oven's temperature rises, it signals a pivotal shift in the bread-making process. First, it leads to the yeast's farewell. As the heat continues to climb (typically reaching around 160°F), some starch within the dough undergoes a transformation. This is when malt diastase springs into action.

During this phase, diastase orchestrates the conversion of starch into maltose and dextrin. This process continues until the heat eventually conquers diastase. The result? A touch of sweetness, enhanced moisture and a golden crust grace your bread.

Feeding the yeast

Yeast, like any living organism, requires nourishment. The sugars created by malt extract's enzymatic action are a feast for yeast. This heightened yeast activity results in bread that rises more effectively, creating a light and airy texture while maintaining consistent flavor and texture.

Accelerated fermentation

Malt extract is not just a treat for yeast; it's a turbocharger for fermentation. It accelerates the fermentation process, leading to increased gas production. This, in turn, makes bread lighter and more porous.

Taste sensation and crust perfection

Malt extract doesn't limit itself to yeast support. It contributes rich, complex flavors to bread. The sugars generated by malt extract's enzymatic alchemy are a playground for yeast, resulting in bread with a more profound and delightful flavor profile. Moreover, malt extract imparts a coveted golden crust to bread, enhancing both its visual and gustatory appeal.

Enhanced yeast activity

Malt extract acts as an efficient yeast food source, allowing for less yeast in recipes and a reduction in ingredient costs.

Faster fermentation

Accelerated fermentation, courtesy of malt extract, shortens dough resting times. This not only saves time but also reduces energy consumption in commercial bakeries.

Improved bread quality

The consistency and quality of bread produced with malt extract can lead to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, potentially boosting sales and profitability, and creating a point of differentiation.

Conclusion

Malt extract is the unsung hero of bread baking, infusing loaves with sweetness, moisture, flavor and a golden crust.

Richard Charpentier is a classically trained French baker, CMB, holds a degree in baking science from Kansas State University, and is owner and chief executive officer of Baking Innovation. Connect with him on LinkedIn.