Spiral cage systems with plastic modular belts are versatile and can be customized to meet specific manufacturing requirements. These systems can accommodate different product shapes, sizes, weights and product release requirements making them suitable for a wide range of food products. In selecting plastic spiral cage belting, it is important to consider the belt compatibility with product characteristics, process conditions and cleaning requirements.
For this reason, Regal Rexnord conducted a series of in-depth interviews with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to understand application and market gaps in vertical spiral cage systems, and the specific processing requirements of various products. With study results in hand, the Regal Rexnord team was confident they could create an innovative, new plastic spiral cage belt that would address customer needs. With that knowledge, development of the Rexnord® 6400 Series KleanTop® Plastic Spiral Cage Belts began.
A primary focus of the 6400 Series product development was belt strength, as processors need to meet high product demand by running heavier loads through the line while maintaining uptime. Providing a belt capable of withstanding these loads while minimizing downtime and repair-associated costs was paramount to realizing the gains in productivity. View the capabilities in the product sheet now.
OEMs indicated the requirement for a belt with improved beam strength and lateral stiffness to be competitive in system design while maintaining product integrity. They also wanted a less complex spiral cage belt that would be easy to assemble and maintain. Legacy belts come with an abundance of support rails every few inches that keep total cost of ownership high.
Finally, it was clear that a system with good product support and balanced airflow was needed for key applications like freezing, proofing and cooling. This included better product release and transfer characteristics to reduce the amount of product damage when handling soft, doughy food, like bread, buns or croissants. Additionally, the plastic belt needed to hold up to frequent exposure to cleaning and sanitation solutions without breaking down.
The KleanTop® 6400 Series delivers on customer needs. Our line of belt is 25 percent stronger than similar plastic spiral cage belts, allowing it to carry more weight for increased capacity and productivity. Robust beam strength allows for broader spans across carry rods up to 22 inches. The ability to carry more product at faster speeds is made possible by Regal Rexnord’s patented PowerKey™ technology that reinforces the 6400 belt’s outer links. Because of the belt’s strength, 6400 Series Belts are available in widths up to 72 inches for unprecedented capacity and productivity.
This KleanTop series features an open belt and hinge area design that provides greater than 45 percent open area for superbly balanced airflow throughout the entire belt, ideal for cooling, proofing and freezing of individual food products, while still allowing ample surface area for products to sit and release from the belt. The 6400 Series Belts feature a sanitary design approach that is easy to clean, reducing food contamination risk. Maintenance is fast and easy with no welding, cutting or grinding required.
When the application calls for plastic spiral cage belting, the 6400 Series is an excellent option for customers looking for improved strength and longevity, easy assembly and disassembly, and product handling characteristics. By addressing the product-based needs of food manufacturers, Regal Rexnord has created a flexible plastic spiral cage belt capable of delivering substantial gains in capacity and productivity to food manufacturers everywhere.
Visit Regal Rexnord at IBA Booth 455, Halle C1. The booth will include an operational Spiral Cage System featuring the new Rexnord ® 6400 Series KleanTop® Plastic Spiral Cage Belt.