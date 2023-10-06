HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA is expanding its Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat bread brands with the launch of Grains Almighty, a new line designed to “unlock the natural goodness of diverse and nutrient-rich whole grains,” according to the company.

Grains Almighty is available in two varieties — Gut Balance and Plant Protein — and contains no artificial preservatives, colors, flavors or high-fructose corn syrup.

Grains Almighty Gut Balance includes whole grains, gut-fortifying prebiotic fiber and “a touch” of sprouted grains in every loaf. The variety also includes flax, honey, barley and sunflower seeds. Each two-slice serving contains 29 grams of whole grains and 7 grams of fiber.

Grains Almighty Plant Protein features sprouted whole grains, chickpea flour and pea protein. The variety has 19 grams of whole grains, 9 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber in every two-slice serving.

“Our innovation is driven by our consumers’ needs, and we can’t wait to bring these new varieties to shelves across the country to deliver a product line with one-of-a-kind benefits consumers are looking for,” said Allan Hoffman, director of marketing for premium bread at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “From sprouted grains to unique plant protein, we’re proud to bring these important functional benefits to the commercial bread aisle and consumers nationwide.”

Both varieties of Grains Almighty are available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide in a 20-oz loaf.