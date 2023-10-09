ST. LOUIS — Bunge Ltd. shareholders on Oct. 5 voted in favor of the company’s acquisition of Viterra Ltd., approving the issuance of 65,611,831 common shares, par value of 1¢ per share. The shareholders also voted in support of moving the company’s global agribusiness’ place of incorporation from Bermuda to Switzerland. Bunge’s operational headquarters will remain in St. Louis.

“We appreciate our shareholders’ vote of confidence in our strategy to position Bunge as a premier global agribusiness solutions company through the merger with Viterra,” said Gregory A. Heckman, chief executive officer of Bunge. “Our team is focused on effectively running our operations while also planning for a successful integration. We are committed to creating an innovative global agribusiness company well positioned to meet the demands of increasingly complex markets and better serve farmers and end-customers.”

The merger with Viterra is expected to close in mid-2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.