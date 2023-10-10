AUSTIN, MINN. — Hormel brand Skippy is partnering with the Girl Scouts of America to introduce three new varieties of Skippy P.B. Bites featuring Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors: coconut caramel, chocolate peanut butter and Adventurefuls.

“The new Skippy P.B. Bites offer Girl Scout Cookie fans a new way to enjoy the flavors of their favorite cookies combined with Skippy peanut butter in this delicious bite-size snack,” said Kelsey Tynan, senior brand manager of Skippy. “The new Girl Scout will not only deliver a delicious treat to millions of Skippy fans nationwide, but they will also shine a spotlight on this exceptional organization that powers life-changing experiences for girls.”

Each Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavor variety features a crunchy center with a soft, non-sticky peanut butter coating for easy on-the-go snacking, Hormel said.

Coconut caramel includes a chocolatey cookie center, encased in a coating of Skippy peanut butter. The bite is flavored with notes of toasted coconut and caramel and finished with toasted coconut flakes.

Chocolate peanut butter contains a vanilla cookie center wrapped in a coating of Skippy peanut butter and rolled in milk chocolate.

Adventurefuls features a chocolatey cookie center enveloped in a peanut butter coating with hints of caramel and tossed with sea salt and brownie dust.

“Seeing some of the most beloved Girl Scout cookie flavors paired with a brand like Skippy is a wonderful tribute to the Girl Scout Movement, which has encouraged millions of girls to embrace entrepreneurism through our cookie program,” said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the USA.

Hormel introduced Skippy P.B. Bites in 2015 in response to a management challenge to develop a peanut butter product that does not require a jar. The product was recognized with the

from the Grocery Manufacturers Association.