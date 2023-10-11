HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA is expanding its artisan-style line of products marketed under The Rustik Oven brand with the launch of sliced sourdough sandwich loaves in two varieties: sourdough and multi-grain sourdough.

According to BBU, the bread is slow baked in small batches with no artificial colors or flavors. Both varieties are non-GMO Project verified and crafted using the brand’s traditional European baking process to deliver “a distinctive, artisan-style texture and flavor,” BBU said. The traditional square shaped slices of the loaves “unleash new culinary possibilities” for consumers looking for sandwich options, BBU added.

“Our artisan-style loaves have always looked to inspire creativity in the kitchen and help our consumers savor delicious gourmet moments at home by bringing the quality of bread from their favorite local bakery right into the grocery aisle,” said Allan Hoffman, director of marketing for premium bread at BBU. “As we continue to redefine the artisan bread category, we’re excited to expand The Rustik Oven’s signature offerings into a delicious new format. Every great sandwich starts with great bread, and we can’t wait to see how fans use our sliced sourdough sandwich loaves in their favorite recipes.”

Both varieties of The Rustik Oven’s sliced sourdough sandwich loaves are available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers on the West Coast — including Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle — in an 18-oz loaf, for a suggested retail price of $5.69.

BBU rolled out The Rustik Oven brand in the United States

after a successful launch in Spain.