PATERSON, NJ. — SK Capital Partners, LP, a private investment firm focused on specialty materials, ingredients and live sciences sectors, has agreed to acquire J&K Ingredients, Inc., a food and beverage manufacturer and supplier with an emphasis on natural, organic and clean label products. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.

J&K Ingredients was founded in 1899 and separated itself from other ingredient solutions providers using custom formulation and new product development capabilities focused on quality, function and compliance. The company developed Bred-Mate, the bakery industry’s first natural mold inhibitor, more than four decades ago and launched SOR-Mate, the first high efficacy clean label alternative to potassium sorbate for various product categories (beverages, snacks, pet food and dairy), back in 2019. J&K also offers the bakery market a collection of specialty ingredients, including egg and milk replacements, emulsions, flavors and bread bases. The company is currently owned by CORE Industrial Partners.

“Under its experienced leadership team which prioritizes compliance, custom solutions, and maximizing value for customers, we believe J&K Ingredients will continue to be the premier supplier of natural preservatives in a constantly evolving market,” said Mario Toukan, managing director at SK Capital. “The company’s deep expertise and focus on innovation, exemplified by the breakthrough and success of SOR-Mate, not only makes it an essential partner to the bakery market, but opens its doors for customers seeking clean label solutions across the food and beverage industry.”

Kirland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to SK Capital while KeyBanc Capital Markets, Kayne Anderson Private Credit and Benefit Street Partners all provided debt financing.