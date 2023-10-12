WASHINGTON — Absent action to reverse current workforce trends, the commercial baking industry is expected to have 53,500 unfilled jobs by 2030.

Data on the industry’s prospective workforce deficit were generated by the research firm ndp/analytics in partnership with the American Bakers Association.

Commenting on the research findings, Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA, called the anticipated worker shortfall a “chasm that threatens the very foundation of our industry and requires immediate and collective action.”

The ABA said the growing workforce shortage already is being felt with employers struggling to fill open positions even as an aging workforce enters retirement in growing numbers. Production, engineering, equipment maintenance and shipping and distribution are job categories of primary concern for bakers.

“By 2030, the ripple effect of these shortages will be felt throughout the supply chain, adversely impacting communities and businesses nationwide,” the ABA said.

Breaking down the projected shortfalls regionally, the ABA said the Midwest will bear the heaviest brunt, with 13,400 unfilled jobs; South, 12,900; West, 10,300; Northeast; 10,200; and Plains, 6,600.

“The American Bakers Association champions the pressing issues of the commercial baking industry in Washington,” Mr. Dell said. “Our advocacy underscores the urgency to maintain an uninterrupted supply of quality baked goods, pave prosperous career paths, and ensure food equity and security across our nation. In collaboration with stakeholders, we are dedicated to safeguarding the future of our industry and the communities we serve by identifying solutions to this growing workforce crisis.”

The workforce crisis will be a central issue to be addressed by ABA and its members together with policymakers during a Nov. 14 Bakers Fly-In and Policy Summit.