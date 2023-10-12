HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, is launching a new croissant bread to expand the breakfast portfolio of its Thomas’ English muffins and bagels brand. The bread has the “flaky delicate layers of a croissant baked right into a loaf and sliced for convenience, making it easier for consumers to toast and top with butter or other favorite toppings,” BBU noted. The bread contains no high-fructose corn syrup.

“At Thomas’, we’re always looking for new ways to evolve and create delicious products that will resonate with the ever-changing breakfast needs of our consumers,” said Mary Pitone, brand manager for Thomas’. “With a strategic pre-sliced design, our new croissant bread is more than just bread, it’s a way to give our fans their mornings back, especially during their busiest days. We are confident that this new product will bring its buttery, flaky goodness into each home, transforming normal breakfast occasions into memorable ones.”

Thomas’ croissant bread will be available at a suggested retail price of $5.99 at several Northeast grocers, including Safeway, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, The Giant Co. Giant Food, Price Chopper, Acme, Shaw’s, Tops and Big Y.