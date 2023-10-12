NORFOLK, NEB. — Chad Spohn has been named president and chief executive officer of Norfolk Crush, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Mr. Spohn has spent the past 24-plus years with ADM in a variety of roles, most recently as vice president responsible for commercial activities for the company’s Western US soy crush and grain assets. He also has worked as a general manager, commercial manager, product line manager and merchandiser at ADM.

He received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business and management at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and a master’s degree in business administration at Millikin University.

Norfolk Crush is building a $375 million soybean crushing plant in Madison County near Norfolk. Once operational, the plant is expected to crush 38.5 million bus of soybeans per year, or 110,000 bus per day. Norfolk Crush will produce 847,000 tons of soybean meal per year (2,420 tons per day) for livestock feed markets, 450 million lbs of crude soybean oil per year (1.28 million lbs per day), and 77,000 tons of pelleted soybean hulls per year (220 tons per day). The soymeal and soy hulls (which contain highly digestible fiber) will be used in livestock feed rations, the company said.