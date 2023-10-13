MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill will now solely supply certified Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO.) The company will no longer supply conventional palm oil in its United States portfolio.

The move comes in light of consumers and manufacturers seeking more sustainable ingredients. Cargill has supplied RSPO-certified palm oil since 2005. In December 2020, Cargill converted its Charlotte, NC, refinery to 100% segregated palm oil, according to the company.

“Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to our goal of having a fully transparent, traceable and sustainable palm oil supply chain, and is an important milestone as we continue to work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainably way,” said Reid Kinde, commercial leader for Cargill’s Edible Oils North America. “RSPO certification gives customers peace of mind knowing that the palm oil they buy from our US refineries was produced under a comprehensive certification program, with requirements and processes aimed at preventing deforestation and protecting animals and the people who live and work in palm-oil-producing regions.”