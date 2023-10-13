WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 0.2¢ per lb in September, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The increase follows a 1¢-per-lb decrease in August. The price of whole wheat bread also rose, increasing 0.2¢ per lb after falling 4.5¢ in August.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 197.2¢, up 0.1¢ per lb from August and up 22.3¢ from September 2022.

At 253.7¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 0.2¢ from August and up 17.5¢ per lb from September 2022.

The national average price of family flour in September was 56.5¢, down 0.1¢ from August but up 0.9¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in September was 141¢ per lb, up 0.6¢ from August and up 5.3¢ from September 2022. Chocolate chip cookies were 511.3¢ per lb, up 5.7¢ per lb from August and up 31.7¢ from September 2022.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in September was 98.1¢, down 1.6¢ from August but up 4.2¢ from September 2022.