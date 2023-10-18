Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

When Cordia Harrington, chief executive officer of Crown Bakeries, Brentwood, Tenn., started her career in the baking industry, she admits she knew nothing about launching a bakery. But that’s what she was tasked to do by McDonald’s who was looking to diversify its bun suppliers.

“I knew McDonald’s, but I did not know baking, so if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t have gotten grounded in such a fantastic way in this industry,” she said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

“Them” refers to Craig Olson of Fresh Start Bakeries, Brea, Calif., and Chip Klosterman of Klosterman Baking Co., Cincinnati, who offered Ms. Harrington a wealth of advice and resources in starting up her first facility.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Ms. Harrington shares how Mr. Olson and Mr. Klosertman’s support set her up for success and the unique relationship McDonald’s bakery suppliers have. Listen to hear Ms. Harrington’s story as well as her advice to other bakers just getting started.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

