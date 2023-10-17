RICHMOND, VA. — Mondelez International, Inc. on Oct. 14 marked the 50th anniversary of its Richmond cookie and cracker manufacturing plant.

The plant, which opened in 1973, makes a range of cookies and crackers, including Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, Nilla Wafers, Ritz and Wheat Thins. It is strategically located as the East Coast hub for the company’s US biscuit manufacturing network.

The facility employs approximately 650, including 17 who have worked at the baking plant for 40 years or more, according to Mondelez.

“I’m proud to recognize this 50-year anniversary with the many tenured employees at our Richmond biscuit manufacturing plant,” said Katie Ingersoll, senior plant director, Mondelez International. “Together, we celebrate this milestone and move into the next decades of snacking leadership as Mondelez continues to invest in its US manufacturing network.”