CAMDEN, NJ. — Campbell Soup Co., through its Pepperidge Farm subsidiary, is adding two new snacks in advance of the winter holiday season.

Pepperidge Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams are being offered in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Goldfish Elf graham crackers feature shapes from the movie “Elf,” including Buddy the Elf’s hat and a maple syrup jug. The grahams’ flavoring includes sweet brown sugar and butter, and the taste of caramel and vanilla, according to Campbell Snacks.

The Goldfish Elf grahams will be available beginning Nov. 1 at a suggested retail price of $3.69 for a 6.1-oz bag.

Also, for the first time, Pepperidge is offering a seasonal flavor under its Chessmen cookies brand. Holiday Nog is a new flavor “balancing the rich, creamy and spicy warm flavors with the timeless buttery taste of the beloved Chessmen cookie,” according to Campbell Snacks.

The Chessmen Holiday Nog cookies include holiday shapes such as trees, wreaths and candy canes. The cookies will be available beginning in October.