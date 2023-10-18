OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular has acquired the grain handling facility of Circle S Seeds-Grains in Logan, Mont., making it the company’s second location in the state. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition extends Scoular’s regional footprint and provides expanded marketing opportunities for local producers. Scoular also operates a facility in Butte, Mont., about 60 miles west of Logan.

The Logan facility has a storage capacity of 400,000 bus. It will handle local red spring and red winter wheat, in addition to feed barley.

“Our merchandisers and elevator crew in Butte have built strong relationships with producers and customers throughout the region,” said Brian Ring, regional manager for Scoular. “We look forward to creating new relationships and to building off the thriving business and local marketing solutions provided by generations of the McDonnell family and their Circle S employees.”