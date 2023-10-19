LAWRENCE, MASS. — Joseph’s Bakery, a manufacturer of pita and lavash flatbreads in the United States, is launching its Heart Friendly pita bread, which is certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certification program. According to the company, this certification helps consumers decide if the bread meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association.

Outside of receiving this certification, the Heart Friendly pita bread has plenty of fiber, contains no cholesterol or saturated fats, and is vegan, making it ideal for health-conscious consumers. Joseph’s Bakery also said the pita bread is “perfect” for several dishes, including sandwiches and pita pizzas due to its “delightful” taste and soft texture.

“We are incredibly excited about the nationwide launch of our Heart Friendly pita bread, now certified by the American Heart Association's Heart-Check Food Certification program,” said Tom Conomacos, vice president of sales and marketing at Joseph’s Bakery. “This certification reflects our ongoing commitment to offering products that promote heart health while maintaining the exceptional taste and quality that our customers have come to expect from Joseph's Bakery.”

Joseph’s Bakery is a family-owned manufacturer of pita, flatbread and lavash led by the third generation. The company started manufacturing pita bread in a small bakery in Lowell, Mass., in 1972 before eventually moving to its current headquarters in 2001. Joseph’s Bakery employs more than 300 employees and may be found in all 50 states in addition to having a growing international presence. The company also sells products on its website and the Walmart website as well as Amazon.