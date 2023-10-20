PLANO, TEXAS — Frito-Lay North America, a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc., is launching Cheetos Pretzels.

According to the company, one side of the pretzel is covered in Cheetle dust and the other is a pretzel. Frito-Lay also said that this idea came from the fact that 63% of Cheetos consumers buy pretzels while flavored pretzels drive 58% of the category’s total growth.

“Our fans are always hungry for unique ways that they can experience Cheetos' signature cheesy flavor, which is why this latest innovation is breaking into an entirely new category,” said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. “Cheetos pretzels maximize the fan-favorite seasoning in each bite with the perfect product texture, ultimately bringing the Cheetos flavor experience to life in pretzel form.”

Cheetos Pretzels come in two flavors, cheddar and Flamin’ Hot, and both may be purchased at nationwide retailers for $5.69 in 10-oz bags and $2.49 in 3-oz bags.