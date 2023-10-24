MONTREAL — Nicolai Jensen has been named president and general manager of Lallemand’s EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) baking business, effective Feb. 1, 2024. He will succeed Gert Steenkamp.

Mr. Jensen joined Lallemand in 2001 in the company’s human nutrition business, later moving to the baking business as sales director for the Nordic region in 2011. In 2020 he was named commercial director for Europe.

Mr. Steenkamp, meanwhile, will transition to the role of senior vice president and special adviser at the Lallemand Group level. He also will support the EMEA baking management team and leadership transition until his planned retirement in May 2025.

“In addition to his commercial roles, Nicolai has also held the position of general manager of our Danish companies for 12 years and spent several years in North America on assignment,” said Bill Nankervis, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Lallemand Group. “We are fortunate to have a leader of his caliber to succeed Gert Steenkamp in this important role. His product management and commercial experience make him an excellent choice to build on the success Gert has achieved over the past decade, leading the EMEA baking team. I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with Gert in his new capacity.”