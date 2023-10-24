KANSAS CITY — Alyoum Bakery is designed to make a good first impression, and why not? At 320,000 square feet, the facility is the largest commercial bakery in Jordan and a modern marvel of the Middle East.

Built in 2018, the building houses seven lines that produce a wide variety of packaged baked foods, ranging from bread, buns and rolls to cupcakes, pastries and other sweet and savory products. The two-story main lobby looks more like a modern office building with the portraits of the Jordanian royal family members above the receptionist’s desk. On the mezzanine level, visitors may stroll along an impressive white marble floor corridor that spans the length of the bakery production floor below.

Located about a 75-minute drive from the bustling capital of Amman, the $120 million bakery is the latest addition to a vision of Sama Jordan, a diversified food and industrial group of local businessmen and the family of Amin Khalil, deputy chief executive officer of Alyoum Bakery. Their long-term objective is to provide high-quality products that are locally made and cater to the growing demand in the Jordanian and neighboring markets.

“Alyoum’s primary objective is to establish itself as the foremost leader in the bakery industry within the Jordanian market,” Mr. Khalil told Baking & Snack for its October cover story. “Our goal is to seize the abundant bakery opportunities, drive innovation and reshape consumer consumption habits.”

In Arabic, Mr. Khalil pointed out, Alyoum means “today,” which reflects that Alyoum branded products are based on freshness.