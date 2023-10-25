GLEN MILLS, PA. — Golden Malted and Heartland Waffles, a waffle mix and irons distributor and foodservice provider that was recently bought by specialized private equity firm Arbor Investments, has named Michael DiBeneditto as chief executive officer. In his new role, Mr. DiBeneditto will use his route-based distribution experience to drive strategic growth through a focus on developing customer partnerships, scaling route operations, optimizing supply chains and executing marketing initiatives, according to the company.

Mr. DiBeneditto was previously the CEO of Ferraro Foods where he supervised 300 route operators that distributed specialty Italian foods to independent restaurants and national chains across the eastern region of the United States. Prior to Ferraro Foods, he was the division president at Performing Food Group.

Mr. DiBeneditto received a bachelor’s degree in food marketing and a master’s degree in accounting from St. Joseph’s University.

"Joining the Golden Malted business as CEO is a unicorn opportunity,” Mr. DiBeneditto said. “The company has been a partner to leading restaurants and hotels since 1937 and the value proposition — and taste — of our waffle program and waffles is better than ever. With Arbor ownership, we’ll be able to invest to serve and grow with our operators, helping them provide an even better waffle program and guest experience. Our team will help more people enjoy a make-your-own fresh-baked waffle wherever they are — from their favorite hotel to the college cafeteria.”