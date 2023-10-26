PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Macaroni Co. (PMC) has promoted Nora Stabert to president and chief operating officer. In her new role, Ms. Stabert will focus on driving operational excellence and safety, fostering innovation and helping the company continue to deliver high-quality products. She reports to Luke Marano, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of PMC.

Ms. Stabert was most recently the executive vice president of strategy at PMC, playing a major role in developing the company’s strategic direction and long-term vision. She began working for PMC in July 2018 as vice president of strategy, which saw her assisting the company in acquiring and integrating the dry pasta manufacturer A. Zerega’s Sons back in 2020.

Ms. Stabert is part of the fifth generation of the Marano family, which is deeply involved with PMC, the company noted. She is the daughter of Bill Stabert, who worked with PMC for 42 years and was most recently its chief commercial officer until his retirement in 2020, and the granddaughter of the late Luke Marano Sr., who took over the company in 1960. Other fifth generation Marano family members who work at PMC include Sam Stabert, vice president of retail and co-pack sales, and Alex Marano, assistant plant manager at the company’s Spokane, Wash., facility.

“We are thrilled to have Nora Stabert take on the role of president and COO at PMC,” Mr. Marano Jr. said. “Her combination of formal education, extensive business experience, and leadership style make her the ideal leader to guide our company as we continue to grow and strive for excellence.”

Prior to PMC, Ms. Stabert worked in managing consulting at a boutique consulting firm in Boston called Alliance Consulting Group.

She also has held several roles at the National Pasta Association and is currently the organization’s first female chairperson.

Ms. Stabert received a bachelor of arts degree with honors in earth and environmental science from Vanderbilt University and a master’s degree in environmental management, environmental economics and policy from Duke University.