HUALIEN, TAIWAN — County Specialty Industry Co., Ltd., a Taiwanese pastry manufacturer, plans to build a production facility in the Hualien Meilun Industrial Zone with the goal of expanding its export capabilities and introducing its Hualien Crispy Biscuit to the international market, including Canada, Japan, Southeast Asia and the United States.

According to the company, the four-story production plant is in the midst of a two-year planning process. It already has achieved ISO22000 and HACCP certifications, and once operational it will house three main production lines integrating Internet of Things equipment monitoring systems. The facility also will feature a cloud kitchen product history system and an ultrasonic cutting machine, the company said.

County Specialty Industry said it is working with a plastic center project to improve the packaging for its Hualien Crispy Biscuit, which is described as a crispy pastry “crafted with imported cream using a low-temperature baking process.” The biscuit has a “flaky texture” and “rich aroma,” with each pastry weighing about 300 grams with a shelf life of 50 days when unopened, the company said.

County Specialty Industry was founded in 1966. The company’s flagship products include a pineapple cake, Red Fired Dragon Fruit Cake, Floating Cake, Five Elements Cookie with Needle Flower and the Hualian Crispy Biscuit.