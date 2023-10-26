BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Eggo, a brand of Kellanova, is partnering with vacuum cleaner company Bissell Inc. to create the first ever waffle-inspired robotic vacuum cleaner called the EggoVac. According to Kellanova, the vacuum is a modified version of the Bissell SpinWave R5, which offers 2-in-1 handsfree vacuuming power. Kellanova also said each purchase of the EggoVac comes with “enough waffles to fill your freezer.”

“Eggo knows that, although easy and delicious, waffles and kids often lead to crumby situations,” said Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods at Kellanova. “We’re partnering with Bissell to introduce the EggoVac, so we can go beyond breakfast and help with the cleanups, too. We want to give parents that much-needed, extra set of hands during the holidays. With the EggoVac, we’re making the chore of cleaning as easy as the click of a button, so parents can L’Eggo and let us do the crumb-collecting for you.”

The EggoVac is available now for $150 while supplies last.