PARSIPPANY, NJ. — Keebler, a Ferrero Group brand, is launching two new holiday products: the “Elf” limited-edition Keebler gingerbread fudge stripes and the Keebler pretzel pie crusts.

The “Elf” limited-edition Keebler gingerbread fudge stripes are a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the holiday film. The gingerbread cookies are complemented by white fudge and come in four designs based on scenes from the film. The fudge stripes also come in unique packaging that “celebrates two decades of the iconic holiday movie,” Keebler noted.

The Keebler pretzel pie crusts are “a salty and sweet take on the brand’s ready-to-eat crusts,” Keebler said. These ready-to-eat crusts work for both bake and no-bake pies and can be loaded with any fillings within minutes, allowing “families to spend more time enjoying the process of seasonal baking together without having to start from scratch.”

“We are excited to help spread holiday magic this season and offer families delicious ways to create more meaningful moments,” said Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler. “With our tasty holiday offerings, everyone can enjoy moments of togetherness, whether they’re creating holiday desserts with our new pretzel pie crusts or celebrating the 20th anniversary of an iconic film with the “Elf” limited-edition Keebler gingerbread fudge stripes.”

Both products can be purchased at retailers nationwide and online.