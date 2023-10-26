DENVER — Paul Chan, a bakery executive who worked for several food companies over the course of his long career, died on Sept. 1, 2023.

Mr. Chan started his baking career after serving six years in the United States Air Force before attending the American Institute of Baking. He spent many years with East Balt Bakeries, Chicago, where he held regional manager roles in both China and the United Kingdom, and Denver-based Mile Hi Bakery. In 2019, he came out of a short retirement and served as a consultant/engineer with Steven Charles Desserts, Aurora, Colo. Mr. Chan was most recently general manager at Dawn Foods in Denver.