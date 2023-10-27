GARDENA, CALIF. — Cup Noodles, a brand of Nissin Foods USA, will introduce a new paper cup design to replace its current polystyrene cup.

The company considers the redesign a “historic change” as it’s now an on-the-go cup that is microwavable, making the brand even more convenient for consumers. The new cup design also no longer requires boiling water, thus significantly reducing cooking time to 2 minutes and 15 seconds.

The paper cup redesign is made with 40% recycled fiber, no longer requires a plastic wrap and includes a sleeve made with 100% recycled paper. The packaging is also polystyrene-free, removing the use of this plastic from the entire company portfolio. These attributes are part of Nissin’s commitment to sustainability, more specifically its Earth Food Challenge 2030. With this global initiative, Nissin aims to lower 30% of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Since its invention more than 50 years ago, Cup Noodles has become a cultural mainstay and a staple in households around the world,” said Michael Price, president and chief executive officer of Nissin Foods USA. “And while Cup Noodles will continue to have that same satisfying taste and iconic look, we continue to find ways to evolve the brand to support the current needs of our consumers, the environment and the world. This updated packaging and the new paper cup marks an important milestone for Cup Noodles and a key step in our environmental commitment.”

Cup Noodles’ paper cup design will be rolled out across all flavors in early 2024.