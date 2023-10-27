ST. LOUIS —8th Avenue Food & Provisions, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc., is relaunching its Ronzoni pasta brand with a refreshed brand identity and integrated marketing campaign. The brand refresh pays homage to Ronzoni’s 108-year history with a new logo, website and package design to encourage exploring the brand’s more than 30 pasta shapes and to strengthen consumers’ shopping experience.

8th Avenue partnered with St. Louis-based MarketPlace Branding for its Ronzoni positioning strategy, visual identity and package design, which are all rooted in an “evolutionary approach,” the company noted. Consumer testing also confirmed that the new package design is still recognized as the Ronzoni brand but “better” since customers associate it with key attributes of modernity, authenticity and high quality.

“Consumer insights affirmed Ronzoni’s role as a beloved pantry staple in American households, and the importance of shoppability and shape findability,” said Tricia Schuler, senior director of brand marketing for pasta brands at 8th Avenue. “Understanding pasta consumers’ perceptions and motivations was pivotal in guiding Ronzoni’s new strategy.”

According to 8th Avenue, the strategic rebranding is brought to life through “The Shapes of Ronzoni” marketing campaign, which launches in the fall across several channels, including social digital and in-store media.