SEATTLE — Dawn Foods is taking the science and art of baking to new heights with the grand opening of its Dawn Seattle Inspiration Hub. The global bakery ingredients manufacturer and distributor plans for this to be the first in a series of US locations created to provide its customers with innovative products and ideas.

Located within Dawn’s Distribution Center in Fife, Wash., the Inspiration Hub is equipped with baking equipment that allows Dawn’s bakery experts to recreate real-world bakery environments, showcase new product application ideas, spark innovation and craft modern twists on classic baked foods. The company’s experts also will use the space to help customers explore seasonal products and their diverse applications, all to inspire bakers and support their growth.

“The new Seattle Inspiration Hub serves as a space for bakery business owners and operators to learn, draw inspiration and work closely with Dawn’s bakery experts to develop profitable offerings for their customers,” said John Schmitz, president, Dawn North America. “Our collaborative approach reinforces our commitment to empowering our customers and further strengthening our partnerships with them.”