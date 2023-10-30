MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill is introducing protein oats, which are made with only one ingredient — whole grain rolled oats that contain up to 60% more protein than regular oats. The new protein oats have no added protein powder and are grown from a special conventionally bred variety that is higher in protein than standard oats, according to Bob’s Red Mill.

According to Bob’s Red Mill, the company’s protein oats are gluten-free and non-GMO project verified, so they may be used to make a variety of meals and snacks, from breakfast to overnight oats to traditional baked foods such as cookies.

The protein oats join other oats from Bob’s Red Mill, which include quick cooking, thick cut, steel cut, rolled, Scottish style and more.

“Bob’s Red Mill Protein Oats are a game changer for breakfast enthusiasts seeking a convenient and satisfying option to add more protein to their diets,” said Blake Isaac, director of innovation marketing at Bob’s Red Mill. “Our supercharged protein oats pack a lot of punch from just one wholesome ingredient — whole grain oats.”

Bob’s Red Mill’s protein oats are available in organic and conventional varieties. The organic protein oats are available in a 32-oz bag for a suggested retail price of $10.29 while the conventional protein oats are available in a 16-oz bag for a suggested retail price of $5.39. Both are now available at select nationwide retailers, on the Vitacoast website and in four packs on Amazon.