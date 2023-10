LOS ANGELES — D’Amelio Foods has introduced its first brand called Be Happy Snacks Popcorn in Walmart. D’Amelio Brands, a portfolio of beauty and fashion brands, added D’Amelio Foods to its line in August of this year.

Be Happy Snacks Popcorn is gluten free and features four flavors: cotton candy, maple bacon, Parmesan garlic, and nice spice all influenced by the D’Amelio family.

The launch was collaborated with Trusted Influence and backed by financial support of the Fifth Growth Fund.