As chief information and transformation officer for Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Mexico City, it’s Raul Obregon’s job to look to the future and see how the latest technology can help the company not only remain competitive but win, get results and continue being highly productive. However, Grupo Bimbo doesn’t embraces technology for technology’s sake. Mr. Obregon’s goal is to find the most productive solution to Grupo Bimbo’s technology challenges that provides the best business option.

Today, productivity and efficiency mean Internet of Things (IoT) is a must-have. To incorporate IoT into its operations, Grupo Bimbo leaned on its 77 years of bakery experience to determine what was needed to evaluate the productivity and efficiency of a production line.

“That technology provides us enough data on a consistent basis that we can start correcting, improving and making decisions that lead to continuous improvement,” Mr. Obregon said.

“We were able to find ways to improve our production through IoT, and we were able to leverage the technology and find a solution that gave us the best business outcome,” Mr. Obregon said.

With all the data Grupo Bimbo collects, the next logical step in business transformation appears to be applying machine learning algorithms or artificial intelligence to take data analysis to the next level.

