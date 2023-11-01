Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Despite the fact that the baking industry is competitive, Chad Larson, vice president and chief operating officer, Mel-O-Cream Donuts, Springfield, Ill., believes the nature of bakery is that there’s always enough demand.

“It can be very competitive, but I always say, there’s enough demand in the world for what we do, that there’s a piece of the pie for all of us,” he said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

Mr. Larson spoke with Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack and host of the podcast, about how individuals in the industry balance competition and collaboration.

“I don’t believe most people we interact with in our industry have that malicious, cutthroat mentality where they would hurt us to help themselves,” he said. “I’ve never seen that. I think most people in our industry are good at heart.”

Listen to this episode to hear more about how he has seen the industry come together and how associations like BEMA have helped him expand his own network.

