SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — CJ Foods, a business unit of South Korea’s CJ Chieljedang, has named Stephan Czypionka global chief marketing officer.

Mr. Czypionka was previously the global vice president of marketing performance at the Coca-Cola Co. In this role, he redefined the company’s marketing performance metric in more than 250 markets and introduced globally standardized, industry-leading measurement suite, thus developing a more data-driven and efficient global organization, CJ Foods said. Mr. Czypionka held other leadership positions at the company since 2005, covering Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America. According to CJ, his most notable of these roles was in the Philippines, where he reconnected with a key demographic to reinvigorate brands, thus coordinating a successful turnaround and ultimately making it one of the world’s fastest growing markets. Prior to the Coca-Cola Co., Mr. Czypionka began his marketing career in 2000 at the mobile network operator Orange Austria.

“I am excited to have Stephan as part of our global leadership team,” said Minsok Pak, chief executive officer of CJ Foods. “His extensive marketing experience in marketing strategy, brand building, campaign execution and marketing performance management will be instrumental in enhancing our global brand building and marketing capabilities. I look forward to the impact that he will have working with our regional marketing teams.”

Mr. Czypionka received his master of business administration degree from the Polytechnic University of Madrid.