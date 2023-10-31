MUNICH — The way consumers think about health and wellness is changing, and that’s having an impact on product innovation. At iba 2023, held Oct. 22-26 in Munich, Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer, the American Bakers Association (ABA), moderated a panel featuring Cyrille Filott, global strategist, consumer foods, packaging and logistics, Rabobank, Andy Brimacombe, president, Puratos USA; and Tony Gavin, president, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., exploring the consumer data and product innovation for health and wellness in the bakery category.

Today’s consumer has many concerns when it comes to their food, according to Rabobank and Puratos’ research. Mr. Filott reported that consumers around the world are concerned about what is in their food and how it’s contributing to their personal health as well as the health of the planet. But they are also contending with higher prices, which he said is reflected in the recent drop in bread sales. Mr. Filott attributed this to consumers’ desire to waste less food.

Mr. Brimacombe noted that Puratos’ Taste Tomorrow research found that consumers are viewing their health holistically and look to food to improve not only their physical health but mental health as well. Sixty percent of US consumers, for example, look for foods that will positively affect their gut health, and as high as 50% look for food that will improve their mental health.

In addition to price, however, Mr. Brimacombe pointed out that convenience is also high on the priority list for consumers when it comes to food. And despite this prioritization of health and wellness, consumers aren’t giving up on indulgence either with Taste Tomorrow research showing that 65% of consumers allocate dollars to indulgence even when they are shopping on a budget.

All of this has impacted product innovation in a variety of ways. When it comes to satisfying consumers, concerns about health and environment, bakery manufacturers are developing products that are clean label with less artificial preservatives. The simpler the better, Mr. Gavin said.

“Consumers want to understand what they’re consuming,” he explained. “We need to continue to cater to special diets like gluten-free, allergen-free and low carb. We need to explore how we enrich baked goods and be transparent with the consumer about how we’re producing the finished baked goods.”

Health and indulgence isn’t necessarily mutually exclusive either, he said. With consumers looking for both, Mr. Gavin pointed out that smaller portion sizes, cleaner ingredients and premium products made with functional ingredients can provide health-conscious consumers with a way to indulge.

“Indulgence isn’t going away,” he said. “It’s a connection point and a way to reward oneself.”