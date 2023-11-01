CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz Co. brand Lunchables is launching its latest snack innovation with Dunkables.

The convenience-focused, grab-and-go snack line features a base ingredient for dipping and two toppings. Varieties include Mozza Sticks with Marinara & Breadcrumbs and Pretzel Twists with PB Spread & Choco Chips. A Chicken Popper offering is expected to join the lineup in 2024.

“With the goal to make kid snack time fun, we are constantly looking for new ways for our product to inspire creativity and imagination,” said Danni Levin, associate director of innovation at Lunchables. “Tapping into kids’ emerging love for dunking their foods, this felt like a ripe opportunity to take our brand to the next level with the launch of Dunkables. Developed to give kids the power to dip, build and create their ultimate after-school-snack, Dunkables are powered by kid imagination for endless dipping possibilities.”

Dunkables are rolling out into retailers nationwide this month for a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 2.1-0z package. The product comes as part of Lunchables’ brand strategy to extend its offerings beyond lunch meals and into snacking occasions, following the launch of

in September.