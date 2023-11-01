Pro Tip: Seven tips for baking and selling high-quality brioche bread.

In the world of baking, trends come and go. One trend that is currently getting a lot of attention is brioche. But did you know that brioche has been a part of French baking since the 14th century? It's a classic that's been around for a long time, and it's making a comeback in a big way.

As a baker from France, I have a unique perspective on brioche because it's been a part of our baking tradition for centuries. So, even though brioche is trendy now, it's also a classic with a rich history. But what does it take for a bakery to start making brioche?

The brioche craze

In recent years, brioche has seen a growth in popularity with breads and buns, cropping up in a variety of both traditional and innovative baked goods.

What sets brioche apart is its unique texture, boasting an indulgent softness and a subtly sweet flavor. From brioche buns for gourmet burgers to pastries and sandwiches, this bread's versatility knows no bounds.

In France, we take pride in the diverse styles of brioche, with each region offering its own unique twist. As consumers seek out more decadent options, brioche fits the bill perfectly.

Fresh ingredients and quality

At the heart of any brioche recipe are quality ingredients, which include wheat, eggs, milk and butter. These ingredients not only contribute to its distinctive taste but also its distinct texture. Using simple, clean label ingredients has become increasingly important as consumers demand natural and premium elements in their food, a principle deeply ingrained in French culinary traditions.

The art of fermentation

The key to brioche's unique quality lies in its fermentation process. This crucial step in brioche production results in its distinctive light and airy texture, setting it apart from other bread types.

However, extending the fermentation time in your bakery can be both challenging and rewarding. In France, the various styles of brioche often rely on regional fermentation techniques, each contributing a unique character to the final product.

Understanding and mastering these techniques can help bakers create exceptional brioche variations.

Implications for bakery manufacturers

For bakery manufacturers, venturing into brioche products presents several strategic advantages. It enables product diversification, potentially expanding the customer base and expanding revenue by offering premium bakery options.

However, brioche involves intricacies. Sourcing top-quality ingredients may require supply chain adjustments and careful management of shelf life is critical for market expansion.

In addition, it is important to note that storing butter may necessitate refrigerated rooms due to its sensitivity to temperature. These considerations are inherent to the complex process of crafting authentic brioche.

Market research and consumer demand

Brioche has made a significant impact in the specialty bread market. The data from the industry underlines the urgency for adding excitement to the traditional packaged bread aisle, especially in the plant-forward category with a vegan brioche.

This presents a unique opportunity for bakeries to stand out from the competition, reintroduce their brands to a wide consumer base and expand their presence in the market.

Specialty breads such as brioche have undeniably played a significant role in this trend, whether in the bread aisle, in-store bakeries or even at quick-service restaurants.

Recipe development and innovation

Bakery manufacturers are encouraged to experiment with brioche recipes, creating unique and marketable products. Some have already taken the challenge with innovative brioche-based items, demonstrating the wide range of possibilities this versatile bread offers.

Marketing and branding

Effective marketing is crucial when introducing brioche products. From packaging and branding to emphasizing the use of fresh, high-quality clean label ingredients, a well thought out marketing strategy can help differentiate your brioche offerings in a competitive market.

Brioche presents an opportunity for bakery manufacturers. The implications of incorporating this bread into your product line is significant, but the potential rewards are equally enticing.

With the right ingredients, dedication to quality and a keen understanding of consumer trends, bakery manufacturers can ride the brioche wave to success, embracing the rich cultural tapestry of brioche.

In this ever-evolving industry, embracing innovation is the key to staying at the forefront of consumers’ minds and taste buds. So why wait? It's time to rise to the occasion and embrace the brioche revolution.

Richard Charpentier is a classically trained French baker, CMB, holds a degree in baking science from Kansas State University, and is owner and chief executive officer of Baking Innovation. Connect with him on LinkedIn.