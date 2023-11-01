CHARLOTTE, NC — Bartlett, a Savage Co., launched a sustainability project with Campbell Soup Co. to support the implementation of regenerative farming practices in North Carolina.

The project is focused on improving soil health and conservation by providing technical and financial assistance to Charlotte-area producers of soft red winter wheat. It will include 10,000 acres of farmland that supply wheat to Bartlett’s flour mill in Statesville, NC. Bartlett supplies flour to Campbell’s Snacks division used to make Lance Crackers at its Charlotte bakery.

“We’re excited to partner with Campbell to advance regenerative agricultural practices and support North Carolina wheat producers,” said Vaughn Duitsman, director of sustainability at Bartlett. “Participating wheat producers will improve crop sustainability and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by taking steps such as adding cover crops, reducing tillage and implementing nutrient measurement plans.”

Bartlett’s certified crop advisers will meet with participating wheat producers to help determine the practices that are likely to yield the best results based on their farmland’s characteristics. The initiative will baseline and track progress year over year, utilizing digital tools and industry-based measurement standards.

“We value the opportunity to partner with wheat growers in North Carolina to advance farm sustainability in regions where we source wheat for our snacks,” said Ryan Vroegindewey, Campbell’s associate director of sustainable agriculture.

North Carolina wheat producers who are interested in participating or learning more are invited to contact Vaughn Duitsman at V.Duitsman@Bartlettco.com. In addition, information on Bartlett’s sustainability program can be found at bartlettco.com.