NEW YORK — Sweet Loren’s is introducing gluten-free breakfast biscuits that have 19 grams of whole grains, 4 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and B vitamins in each serving. The biscuits are also plant-based, Non-GMO Project verified, dairy-free, peanut-free and tree nut-free. Sweet Loren’s also said these biscuits are made with simple ingredients that anyone can enjoy for a breakfast or snack.

"I'm incredibly excited to announce that Sweet Loren's is expanding out of the refrigerated dough category for the very first time with the launch of the new shelf-stable, ready-to-eat Breakfast Biscuits," said Loren Castle, founder and chief executive officer of Sweet Loren's. "After surviving cancer, I began searching for ways to satisfy my sweet tooth with clean ingredients. When I couldn't find any better-for-you cookies out there, I decided to make my own cookie dough, and Sweet Loren's was born. Since we started the brand, fans have asked us for breakfast and on-the-go snacks and now we're finally able to make it happen for them."

The new breakfast biscuits are available in three flavors: blueberry, cinnamon sugar and chocolate. They are debuting at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and will be sold on Amazon later this year.