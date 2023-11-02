PITTSBURGH — Kraft Heinz is making a leadership change in its North American business and splitting its international business into three zones. All changes will become effective at the beginning of fiscal year 2024.

Pedro Navio will become executive vice president of Kraft Heinz and president, North America. He will succeed Carlos Abrams-Rivera, who will become chief executive officer at Kraft Heinz on Jan. 1, replacing Miguel Patricio.

Mr. Navio, currently president of taste, meals and away-from-home in North America, joined Kraft Heinz in 2017. He previously spent over 15 years at Red Bull, including as CEO of Latin America.

The new international zones are Europe and Pacific developed markets, including Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea; west and east emerging markets, including Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Middle East; and Asia emerging markets, including the Kraft Heinz Asian businesses outside of Japan and South Korea. Rafael Oliveira, currently president, international markets, will take on an advisory role and depart the company next March.