SIDNEY, OHIO — Cargill completed the expansion of its integrated soybean crush and refined oils facility in Sidney, a project that it originally announced in 2019.

The upgraded facility, which came online in September, will help the company better serve farmers and meet the growing demand for soy products in the food, feed and renewable fuels markets, Cargill said.

Previous crush capacity nearly doubled with the expansion, making it one of Cargill’s largest soy crush facilities in the United States.

Prior to the expansion, Cargill bought most of its soybeans from a 30-mile radius of Sidney and now expects to be competitive for farmers 50-plus miles from the facility.

Customers will have an improved on-site experience and be able to more quickly and efficiently receive soybeans and load out products, Cargill said.

The processing facility is co-located with a food grade oil refinery and packaging plant. The expanded capacity will allow for further site integration to primarily serve the food sector.

“The decision to invest in Sidney specifically was driven by strong local market conditions, including local soybean production and soybean meal demand along with integration to the co-located food grade refinery,” Cargill said.

Cargill announced in 2021 plans to invest $475 million in US projects to improve operational efficiencies and increase capacity across its soy processing operations. The company continues to invest in oilseed processing in North America to meet the growing demand for its products, including as a feedstock in the renewable fuels sector.

Examples include Cargill’s

in January 2023 and the current construction of a

.